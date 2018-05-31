New York man charged with larceny in Westport
Published 11:08 am, Thursday, May 31, 2018
WESTPORT — Two Brooklyn, N.Y., residents allegedly stole bedding from a Main Street store, police said.
On May 23, officers were dispatched to a Main Street store on report of a larceny, police said. A store employee reported two males had left the store after stealing bedding items, and employees provided descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle. Shortly after, officer David Scinto observed the suspects’ vehicle a short distance away and conducted a motor vehicle stop, police said.
Police identified the driver as Petro Osipov, 36, and the passenger as Igor Andruykhin, 47, and located the stolen merchandise inside the pair’s car. Osipov and Andruykhin were arrested and each charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. The men were released after posting $1,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 30.
svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1