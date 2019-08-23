New York man charged with identity theft

WESTPORT — A 65-year-old man from the Bronx, N.Y., was charged with larceny and identity theft after allegedly attempting to purchase a cellphone with a forged license.

On April 24 at 10:49 a.m., a member of Westport’s detective bureau was contacted by an officer from the New Canaan Police Department who was reporting a possible fraudulent transaction that occurred in Westport the previous day.

The New Canaan officer explained his agency had arrested an individual for fraudulently attempting to obtain an iPhone at a local business on April 23, police said.

The man, identified as Thomas Wellborn, allegedly presented a forged New Jersey license and attempted to purchase a high-end model iPhone using that victim’s account. New Canaan police also learned Wellborn used the same identity to obtain two iPhones from Westport Verizon Wireless Zone earlier that day.

Wellborn was able to obtain two iPhones valued at $2,020. The local Verizon store did make a formal complaint and wished for prosecution of the suspect in this incident, police said. According to police, they were able to identify Wellborn as the same individual arrested by New Canaan police with surveillance footage.

On Aug. 21, Westport police were contacted by court marshals at state Superior Court in Norwalk stating Wellborn had come to court for a scheduled appearance on an unrelated case. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with third-degree identity theft and third-degree larceny.

Wellborn was unable to post $50,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 22 for arraignment.

