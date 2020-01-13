New York man accused of using fake credit card at Westport store

Mosiah Barnes.

WESTPORT — A 28-year-old man from New Rochelle, N.Y., was arrested for allegedly trying to purchase items at a local store with a fake credit card.

On Saturday at 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the Patagonia store on Post Road East for a reported attempted larceny. Employees claimed a customer had attempted to purchase a jacket worth $799 with what appeared to be a fake credit card, police said.

According to police, the clerk noticed the digits printed on the card did not match the digits returned by the computer while processing the payment. The customer also refused to provide his name and left the store before completing the transaction.

Staff provided a description of the individual, identified as Mosiah Barnes, who was later found in the area by responding officers. Barnes was found in possession of a fake credit card and a credit card scanner, police said. He reportedly also admitted to attempting to purchase at the Patagonia store with a fraudulent credit card.

He was taken into custody and charged with fifth-degree criminal attempt at larceny, possession of a re-encoder or scanning device, and illegal use of a credit card. Barnes posted $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 16.

