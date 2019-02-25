https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/New-York-balloon-artists-head-to-Dubai-for-show-13641733.php
New York balloon artists head to Dubai for show
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Some upstate New York sculptors whose medium of choice is balloons are heading to the United Arab Emirates for their next creation.
Rochester's Airigami artists say they'll build a 13-foot-tall balloon version of the Maker Faire mascot at the Maker Faire in Dubai beginning Monday. They also plan to get the public involved in a project.
Maker Faires celebrate showcase invention and creativity. The Airigami team has displayed at 15 of them around the U.S. and beyond.
Some past Airigami projects include a giant balloon dinosaur for the Virginia Museum of Natural History and a piloted balloon sculpture called the Fantastic Flying Octopus.
