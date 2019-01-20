New York City forecast: snow, sleet, rain and ice

NEW YORK (AP) — Snow, sleet, rain and ice.

That sums up the forecast for New York City this weekend, with barely a few soggy inches of white stuff likely to fall before turning to rain by Sunday morning.

But the National Weather Service says a dramatic drop in temperatures could then turn the watery mess into treacherous ice before Monday, with wind chill temperatures reaching below zero.

In upstate New York, a light snow blanketed the Syracuse area on Saturday, with temperatures well below freezing and a forecast of heavy snow into Sunday. The National Weather Service predicts up to about two feet of snow could fall in the Syracuse area.

In New York City, temperatures are expected to fall from about 40 degrees on Sunday to the single digits, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph.