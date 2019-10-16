New Wisconsin election security council holds first meeting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new council formed to bolster Wisconsin election security is meeting for the first time.

The council includes representatives from 18 organizations, including the FBI, the state Elections Commission, the Wisconsin Towns Association and the Wisconsin Counties Association.

The group met Wednesday morning in Madison. They began the meeting by laying out broad goals of increasing collaboration and developing security training programs.

The rest of the agenda calls for a discussion of election timelines and a threat briefing.