WESTPORT — Mark Motyl is bursting with confidence.

The longtime Westport resident firmly believes that as people discover the benefits, convenience and tech magic of his disappearing media wall units, they will definitely want one of their own.

Motyl founded Vivid-Tek earlier this year based on the idea of offering large screen access — with screen sizes at 100, 110 and 120 inches — that can effortlessly be hidden away in a cabinet or credenza built for that purpose.

“I’m confident that this will be successful,” said Motyl, who enjoyed a first career as a bond salesman in New York City before entering into house design and construction.

What seems like a relatively simple idea has been lovingly crafted by Motyl, who utilizes a local Bridgeport-based cabinet maker, Christopoulos Designs, to hand construct his creations with custom accents according to a customer’s wishes.

Vivid-Tek’s media walls can be used for TV, films and music, gaming, online meetings and various communications, such as remote classes. The display is equipped for 4K using an ultra-short throw projector that shows on an ambient light-rejecting screen.

“This light is softer … It’s still as sharp (but) this is better for your eyes,” Motyl said.

The Dolby Atmos Surround Sound system also offers cutting-edge audio, using two small portable wireless speakers and a main console, which all operates with a single plug. It links with one’s phone or laptop computer and is controlled with a single remote.

The remote also shrinks the three-foot-high screen back into the cabinet. Thus, one’s family room or living room, for all intents and purposes, no longer has a television taking up space.

“I feel like we’re really onto something,” Motyl said. “This is one of those things that will definitely make life at home so much better.”

Motyl’s interest in design concepts began several years ago when he embarked on building one of several luxury homes in Westport. Hoping to create something different than what he sees as a sometimes cookie-cutter approach in construction, the idea came to him that the traditional home theater could become a more community-oriented space with the immensity of the screen itself an optional component.

“TVs are big, ugly pieces of glass that hang on your wall, when you could have a piece of art or a nice view,” he said. “It can come up when you want it to and disappear when you want it to.”

Motyl notes that the flexibility of a retractable screen allows the room to keep a more circular arrangement, rather than having everything built around the television.

“I can’t imagine anything more anti-social … than sitting in a formal row of seats to watch a movie,” he said.

Customers also seem to be receptive to the idea.

“When experiencing Vivid-Tek for the first time, you get a feeling similar to your first iPhone or test-driving a Tesla,” said Chris Mashia, of Westport, who purchased a 110-inch-screen unit in a credenza for his home. “This is something different and something very special.”

He said, however, it’s something people should experience for themselves by visiting the showroom at 1252 Post Road East, which is open by appointment for a demonstration.

“The console unit can be tucked discretely into any room of your house as opposed to a designated home theater space,” Diana Mashia said.

“For us, we place the streaming unit in our living room, an adult space where we didn’t want a TV,” she said. “When we’re not using it, the console is a stunning piece of furniture. It completely changes the way you experience movies and more from your own home.”

The Mashias use their screen for a variety of reasons.

“We use our Vivid-Tek mainly for family movie nights, dance parties streaming Spotify over the Atmos sound system, and Zoom classes for the kids,” Chris Mashia said. “This is really a new category of product and one we believe has the potential to replace traditional home theaters.”