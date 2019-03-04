New Orleans police: Motorcycle officers crash; both injured

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say two officers on motorcycles crashed into each other and that both have been injured.

Police spokesman Gary Scheets tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that their injuries were not considered life-threatening. He says the traffic officers were on motorcycles when they collided Sunday night near an intersection in the city's Lower Garden District.

Scheets says both officers complained of leg pain after the crash. He says they are receiving a full medical examination.

It is unclear how fast the officers were going. Police are investigating.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com