New Orleans officials cut ribbon on new airport terminal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The old Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will soon be a thing of the past.

City and state officials Tuesday cut the ribbon on the city's new $1.3 billion airport terminal which is scheduled to open to the public Wednesday.

The terminal had been scheduled to open in May 2018, but the opening was pushed back after various delays.

The 927,000-square-foot (86121-square-meter) facility will feature several amenities, including three rooms for mothers to bring small children, music venues, and charging locations at 50 percent of the seats at the gates. There are also 8,000 parking spaces available.

All flights scheduled to arrive at the old terminal after 8 p.m. Tuesday will be moved to the new terminal, excluding three Southwest Airlines flights departing from Tampa, Florida; Atlanta and Dallas.