New Orleans' DA-elect loses bid to avoid tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss the tax fraud charges pending against Orleans Parish District Attorney-elect Jason Williams.
U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman on Friday denied a motion by Williams and his law partner, Nicole Burdett, to throw out the 11-count indictment against them based on their allegations of “vindictive” and “selective” prosecution. In an 85-page order, Feldman found no evidence that federal prosecutors singled them out to keep Williams from holding public office, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.