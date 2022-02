OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has fallen sharply in recent weeks, and hospitalizations are also decreasing, state health officials said Wednesday while adding words of caution as the pandemic continues.

The seven-day average number of new cases stood at 2,363, down from an average of near 12,000 in late January when the omicron variant of COVID-19 surged, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.