New Mexico woman killed in flight accident honored in mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A mural is honoring a New Mexico woman killed in a 2018 Southwest airline flight accident.

KRQE-TV reports the permanent solar-powered mural dedicated to Jennifer Riordan was recently unveiled in Albuquerque.

The mural uses Riordan’s credo, which was to “be kind, loving, caring, and sharing.”

The New Mexico bank executive was killed when an engine explosion sent shrapnel into her flight. She died by blunt impact trauma to her head, neck, and torso, and her death was ruled accidental, according to James Garrow, spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Health.