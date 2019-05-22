New Mexico utility asks panel to reopen power line case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest utility has petitioned state regulators to reopen the case on who will pay for nearly half the cost of the $85 million transmission line to the Facebook data center.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico filed a motion Tuesday asking the Public Regulation Commission to allow it to submit new evidence.

The commission said in mid-April that ratepayers could not be charged for the project, ordering the utility to bill Facebook $39 million for the line.

The commission last week declined to reconsider that order, basing the decision on existing evidence that includes statements from a utility executive that the line would only serve Facebook.

The utility says new evidence shows the project would benefit all customers by improving its network.