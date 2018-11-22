New Mexico requiring licenses for in-shell pecan buyers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — State agriculture officials say a license is required for anyone with a business in New Mexico who plans to buy in-shell pecans that are grown here commercially or from residential trees.

The Legislature earlier this year passed the licensing rule at the request of the New Mexico Pecan Growers Association. The aim is to prevent the spread of pecan weevils to uninfested growing areas of the state.

Pecan growers also say the rule will indirectly help deter the increasing problem of pecan theft from residential and commercial properties.

The weevil was confirmed in about 200 residential pecan trees in several eastern New Mexico counties and several commercial orchards. Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties were declared quarantined areas, where restrictions were put in place to control the movement of in-shell pecans out of the area.