New Mexico reports 128 more coronavirus cases; no new deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico reported 128 more coronavirus cases around the state Monday, but no additional known deaths.

That raised New Mexico’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 10,694 while the death toll remained at 469.

Department of Health officials said 32 of the new confirmed cases were reported in McKinley County in northwestern New Mexico.

They said 22 new cases were reported in Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous that includes the Albuquerque metro area.

Health officials said 4,742 people who had COVID-19 in New Mexico have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.