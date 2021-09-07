New Mexico repeat offender has long record in three states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a burglary at houses in northwest Albuquerque who has been arrested more than two dozen times on a variety of sex, fraud and burglary charges in New Mexico, Nevada and Washington state.

Police said Tuesday 30-year-old Morgan Fuller has been arrested in New Mexico six times since June 11. The the most recent was on Saturday on two counts each of burglary and larceny in connection with the theft of two electrical breakers removed from the two houses in Albuquerque.