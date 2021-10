LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is preparing to welcome 400 refugees who fled Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August, and groups are seeking volunteers and donations to help with the effort.

About 100 of those refugees are expected to resettle in Las Cruces, according to officials with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, the state’s primary non-governmental refugee resettlement organization. The remainder are expected to relocate to Albuquerque and Santa Fe.