New Mexico plan to boost spending heads to Senate floor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Adjustments to a $7 billion annual general fund spending plan for the state of New Mexico would devote greater resources to an economic development subsidies and drop a requirement that the University of New Mexico revive recently disbanded sports teams.

The lead Senate budget committee on Monday endorsed a $703 million increase in general fund spending for the fiscal year starting July 1. That represents an additional $19 million beyond the House-approved bill.

The amended bill now moves to the full Senate for a vote.

Senate amendments added $45 million to closing fund to encourage business expansions in the state.

Minor adjustments were made to a plan for public education spending of $3.25 billion that represents a 16 percent increase over the current fiscal spending.