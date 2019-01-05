New Mexico museum has plans to move fighter jet to new home

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The German Air Force has donated one of its Tornado fighter planes to the New Mexico Museum of Space History , and major preparations are underway to move it to its new home.

The aircraft is slated for permanent display on the museum grounds in Alamogordo. The twin-engine combat plane has been on display in front of the German Air Force headquarters at Holloman Air Force Base for the last several years.

The move is planned for Jan. 12, when the first leg of the journey will take the aircraft from Holloman to the Otero County Fairgrounds.

Museum officials say the move has presented logistical challenges given the size of the aircraft. The job involves the cooperation of 17 different agencies and businesses, including utility workers who will be taking care of power lines along the way.

