New Mexico lays regulatory groundwork for hemp production

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation that clears the way for the industrial production of hemp and related products in New Mexico has been signed into law.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed a bill that establishes a state regulatory framework for an emerging hemp industry.

State oversight responsibilities are spread across the New Mexico departments of agriculture, health and environment.

Bill sponsor and state Rep. Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo said the legislation aims to help farmers and manufacturers comply with federal and state law as they develop products including hemp textiles and hemp-derived cannabidiol.

The legislation allows federally recognized Native American communities to develop their own regulations and licensing procedures.

Cannabidiol also is known as CBD oil and has become increasingly popular as a health product.