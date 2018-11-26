New Mexico lawmakers endorse pension, health-benefit reforms

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Public employees across New Mexico would pay more for retirement health benefits under proposed reforms endorsed by a panel of state lawmakers.

A legislative committee on Monday pledged support for plans to shore up a retirement health care trust for public employees and a statewide pension fund for educators.

New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority Executive Director David Archuleta is suggesting a phased-in 50 percent increase in contributions from public employees at school districts, state agencies, and city and county governments. Employer contributions also would increase.

In a separate legislative proposal, employers in public education would pay more into the state's largest public pension fund without increasing contributions from teachers.

The proposal from the Education Retirement Board would boost pension benefits for future teachers with lengthy careers.