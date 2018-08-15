New Mexico land boss says no to offer from US border agency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top land boss has rejected a proposal from the federal government to settle an easement dispute over land along the U.S.-Mexico.

Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn contends the government never received authorization to access state trust land that borders the international boundary and hasn't compensated the state for using the property.

After months of negotiations, Dunn said Wednesday he was disappointed with an appraisal from the government that amounted to less than $9,000. He said that's a fraction of what the state should receive in easement fees.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The parcel in question is among millions of acres around the state that are held in trust, with the proceeds of any easements, development or leases helping to fund public education.