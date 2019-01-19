New Mexico jobless rate up a little since previous month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up slightly from the previous month's rate but significantly below that of a year earlier.

The Department of Workforce Solutions reports that the rate was 4.7 percent in December, up from 4.6 percent in November but down from 6 percent in December 2017.

The department's report issued Friday says the total nonagricultural payroll employment of 861,300 was up by 400 jobs since November and up by 20,400 jobs since December 2017.

Most of the year-over-year increase in jobs was in the private sector as seven private supersector-level industries added jobs, one lost jobs, and one reported no change from its December 2017 employment level.