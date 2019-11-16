New Mexico insurance regulator Franchini to step down

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top insurance regulator is stepping down.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that state Superintendent John Franchini has withdrawn his application to serve another four-year term and instead plans to retire.

A state nominating committee has already begun screening applicants for the position. There are eight remaining candidates.

Franchini worked in the insurance industry for 35 years before becoming superintendent in 2010.