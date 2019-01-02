New Mexico inaugural group promise financial transparency

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A committee that organized the inauguration of Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says it will publish details about its contributions and spending by mid-January.

Inaugural Committee spokeswoman Kier Strader-Monaghan said Tuesday that financial records for the inaugural and related galas will be released on a website for the events. She says contributions were limited to $11,000 per donor.

Professional fundraisers for the 2011 inauguration of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez later raised concerns publicly about some untraceable spending from inaugural accounts. Martinez's inaugural committee raised nearly $1 million. Federal prosecutors are probing whether foreign interests made illegal contributions to Donald Trump's inauguration.

Lujan Grisham's free-admission inauguration was preceded by a brunch for donors and musical entertainment for all. Tickets for inaugural ballroom celebrations ranged from $100 to $11,000.