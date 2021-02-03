New Mexico health officials cite results from vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State health officials sounded an optimistic note Wednesday about progress in containing the coronavirus pandemic amid a gradual increase in federal vaccine supplies to New Mexico and a downward statewide trend in infection rates, deaths and hospitalizations.
Nearly 9,000 people are receiving immunization shots each day across the state, as the weekly federal allotment of vaccine doses increases from 56,000 this week to 59,500 next week, state Health Secretary Tracie Collins announced.