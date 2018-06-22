https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/New-Mexico-governor-travels-to-Taiwan-13017674.php
New Mexico governor travels to Taiwan
Friday, June 22, 2018
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is traveling to Taiwan for a week at the expense of Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry.
Martinez spokesman Ben Cloutier said in an email that the governor departed Thursday and will return June 30.
In a statement, the governor's office says travel expenses are being paid for by Taiwan.
The purpose of the trip was unclear, with no immediate response to requests for more information.
This story has been corrected to reflect that travel expenses are paid for by Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry, not China's.
