New Mexico governor posts her first appointments online

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An online appointment book is providing clues about who met with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during her tumultuous first months in office.

Accessible on Monday, the schedule of daily events and meetings shows Lujan Grisham set aside time for Native American leaders, an ExxonMobile subsidiary and an investor in a proposed racetrack-casino.

Lujan Grisham scheduled time with state lawmakers from both parties as the Legislature approved teacher pay increases, gun control laws and energy reforms. A dinner was reserved for lead House budget negotiator and Rep. Patricia Lundstrom.

The governor's appointments included actor-turned-politician Steven Quezada of "Breaking Bad" fame and a call with President Trump's former secretary of homeland security.

Meetings apparently were held with political strategist David Contarino, former chief of staff to Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson.