New Mexico gov appoints state police veteran as next chief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has picked a veteran New Mexico State Police officer as the force's chief — a position that had been vacant since the governor took office in January.

Tim Johnson's appointment was announced Friday.

The governor says Johnson brings a diverse background of experience following a nearly 20-year state police career. She also touted his plan to boost the number of female recruits, saying women make up about 7% of the force — far below the national average.

Johnson will take the helm following the tenure of former Chief Pete Kassetas.

Kassetas was accused of lewd and discriminatory behavior in a lawsuit settled for an undisclosed amount before he left office last year.

Lujan Grisham says state police's new leadership team will be held accountable to a high professional standard.