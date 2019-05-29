New Mexico gets new commission to oversee wildlife, hunting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed new members to a state panel that oversees wildlife management and sets hunting and fishing regulations across New Mexico.

The new Game Commission was announced Tuesday. The panel will meet June 14 in Albuquerque.

The commissioners include Roberta Salazar Henry and David Soules, who both are members of the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance board of directors. Salazar Henry also worked for the state Game and Fish Department for 25 years.

The others are Jeremy Vesbach, former director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation; former state energy secretary Joanna Prukop; Gail Cramer, who served on the commission from 1996 to 2000; Albuquerque businessman and hunter Jimmy Bates; and Tirzio Lopez, a former park ranger who now works as a criminal investigator with the state Public Regulation Commission.