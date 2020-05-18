New Mexico forecasters warn of heat, critical fire weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning of record heat that is setting the stage for critical fire weather this week.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says chances for dry thunderstorms will increase for portions of central New Mexico on Tuesday as the forecast calls for low humidity and gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

State and federal land managers already are imposing fire restrictions for many parts of the state. That includes prohibiting campfires on three of northern New Mexico’s national forests starting Wednesday. Restrictions already are in place for the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico and on all non-federal, non-tribal and non-municipal lands around the state.

Aside from the critical weather, land managers are hoping by putting in place restrictions early they can avoid human-caused fires and the need to mobilize firefighting crews during the coronavirus pandemic.