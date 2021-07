SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fentanyl-related deaths in New Mexico more than doubled in 2020 from the previous year, surpassing both heroin and prescription-opioid-related deaths in the state, health officials said Friday.

Official data is still being compiled, but preliminary results show fentanyl-related deaths already have risen by 129% from 2019 after nearly doubling the year before, the New Mexico Department of Health said. The numbers could be even higher by the end of the year, it said.