New Mexico county to impose fireworks restriction

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — A county in northwestern New Mexico is imposing restrictions on fireworks as much of the state heads into what is expected to be a hot and dry summer before monsoon season kicks in.

The San Juan County Commission voted last month to restrict the use of fireworks for at least the next 30 days due to extreme drought conditions.

The restrictions take effect Friday and will include the Fourth of July holiday.

The restrictions prohibit the sale and use of all missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners and ground audible devices within drought-affected areas in the county's unincorporated portions.

Other fireworks are limited to paved or barren areas where water is readily accessible.

The latest drought map shows much of New Mexico is dealing with the most serious levels of drought.