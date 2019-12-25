New Mexico authorities identify woman killed in house fire

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico have identified an 83-year-old woman who died in a fire at her home last week.

Mary Louise Jacquez died in the Dec. 16 fire in Bloomfield, The Farmington Daily Times reported Tuesday.

Bloomfield police posted an update to social media identifying Jacquez Dec. 23, the newspaper reported.

Bloomfield police and firefighters from Bloomfield and San Juan County responded around 10 a.m. to the fire near U.S. Highway 550, officials said.

Jacquez was found inside the house, officials said.

The San Juan County Fire Marshal is investigating.

San Juan County Deputy Fire Chief John Mohler said the department does not have additional information about the fire.