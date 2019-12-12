New Mexico appoints new natural resources trustee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has appointed a new trustee who will lead the state's efforts to ensure contaminated or damaged natural resources are restored and can benefit residents and visitors.

The state Environment Department on Thursday announced the hiring of Maggie Hart Stebbins as New Mexico's Natural Resources Trustee. She will replace state Environment Department Secretary James Kenney, who has been filling in for nearly a year.

Hart Stebbins is wrapping up a year as chair of the Bernalillo County Commission. First appointed to the commission in 2009, she went on to win three elections. Term limits would prevent her from running again.

During her time with the county commission, Hart Stebbins worked on environmental initiatives such as cleanup of a a fuel spill at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. reducing nitrate contamination from on-site wastewater systems and preservation of open space.

The Office of Natural Resources Trustee is an independent state agency administratively attached to the state Environment Department. The office assesses injury to natural resources caused by the release of hazardous substances and seeks compensation from potentially responsible parties for restoration.