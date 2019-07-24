New Mexico AG 'frustrated' with response to contamination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top New Mexico officials want the U.S. Air Force to immediately begin defining the boundaries of plumes of contamination at two bases and provide alternate water supplies to affected residents.

Attorney General Hector Balderas and the state environment department are seeking a preliminary injunction in federal court to require regular groundwater and surface water sampling as the case proceeds.

The state sued in April, saying the federal government has a responsibility to clean up toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.

The contamination is linked to chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The Air Force has argued its response to PFAS contamination in New Mexico and elsewhere has been aggressive. Officials have said they've been working to identify and implement long-term solutions to prevent exposure.