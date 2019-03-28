New Mexico AG Hector Balderas says he won't seek Senate seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he has decided not to run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat in 2020, leaving open the chance for more jockeying among some of the state's top Democratic politicians.

Balderas made the announcement Thursday on a New Mexico radio station, citing personal and professional reasons.

Balderas says he loves being New Mexico's top prosecutor. He also said he serves as a legal guardian for his 20-year-old daughter and wants to continue advocating for the special needs community.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall announced Monday he would not seek a third term.

Another Democrat, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, has said he's consulting with family and supporters about getting into the race. He holds the No. 4 leadership post in the House, and commands a federal campaign account with $380,000.