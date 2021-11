WESTPORT — Residents and visitors now have another option for Mexican food.

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill opened its latest location on Monday at 275 Post Road East in Westport, with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Salsa Fresca team,” said Eric Friedman, COO at Salsa Fresca. “I am especially looking forward to spending the day with customers at this new location, the first new opening for Salsa Fresca since I joined the team earlier this year, and I am looking forward to making this location a thriving part of this community.”

The Westport site is the 12th location for the restaurant chain, which has sites throughout Connecticut and New York, and part of a larger expansion into the Northeast. Two new locations are opening in the next 90 days, one in Fairfield and the other in Brewster, N.Y.

“We are planning a total of seven more new leases next year,” said Friedman. “With exciting expansion into 10 or more communities a year starting in 2023 all throughout the Northeast.”

Westport’s grand opening festivities will feature a ribbon cutting, where First Selectman Jim Marpe and other elected officials will visit the site and sample the menu offerings.

To celebrate the new location, the company is also offering special giveaways of free food and Salsa Fresca gear, as well as double rewards points for all members of the Salsa Rewards program as part of Saturday’s event. A drawing will also be held for free catering for 10.

“Westport is fortunate that businesses, such as Salsa Fresca find a home here,” Marpe said. “We are excited to have them become a part of our community and wish them much success.”

Salsa Fresca’s popular open kitchen concept will be a feature of the new location in Westport, the company said, where patrons can see their meals prepared.

“As we continue to grow, we plan to maintain our successful, personal culture in the Westport restaurant and every other location,” said Friedman. “It is our culture, our commitment to sustainable practices, and our employee engagement that has been a key factor in our growth and success.”

The restaurant said it offers an extensive menu of “always fresh, never frozen” items, including build-your-own and signature options.

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill also offers gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and nut-free options, including a return of the chili bowl menu item at all locations.

“We are also very excited to be debuting a brand new menu item — our Queso Bowl, which is a tasty combination of queso, ground beef, guacamole, jalapeños and chips,” said Friedman.

Salsa Fresca has an eco-friendly approach in every restaurant, with policies that include recycling cooking oil into bio-diesel, using humanely raised beef and all-natural chicken, and working towards a goal of being a completely zero-waste restaurant, the company said in a news release.