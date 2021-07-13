New Jersey teacher resigns after student's Hitler assignment

TENAFLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey elementary school teacher will resign and a principal will be reinstated following a school board investigation into an incident involving a student who wrote an essay in Adolf Hitler's point of view and later dressed as Hitler for an assignment.

On Monday at a school board meeting, the board voted to accept the teacher's resignation after the unnamed teacher was on leave of absence since May. The board also reinstated Principal Jennifer Ferrara to Maugham Elementary School, reported NorthJersey.com.