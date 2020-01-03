New Jersey man charged with DUI in Westport

WESTPORT — A 33-year-old man from Jersey City, N.J. was charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep and stopped at a green light, police said.

On Jan. 1 at 3:31 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle completely stopped at a green light in one of the westbound lanes on Post Road East. Police said they found the driver, identified as Joseph Mayes, asleep with his foot on the brake.

After several attempts, officers were able to wake Mayes up. He was ordered to park the vehicle, but police said he did not comply and instead continued westbound on Post Road East. Following a short pursuit, Mayes eventually yielded to police’s signal to stop in a private parking lot.

Officers allegedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Mayes’ breath, and he then failed a series of field sobriety tests.

Mayes was charged with driving under the influence and disobeying the signal of an officer. He refused a Breathalyzer test and posted $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 9.

