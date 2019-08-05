New Jersey man charged after guardrail crash

Christian Guthrie Christian Guthrie Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Jersey man charged after guardrail crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 23-year-old man from West Orange, N.J., was charged with traveling unreasonably fast after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a guardrail and leaving the scene.

On Monday at 3 a.m., Westport police were advised by the Fairfield Police Department that a white vehicle was traveling at a high speed near the Fairfield and Westport town line.

Westport police were told the vehicle had last been seen heading into their jurisdiction.

A short time later, Westport police received a call that a vehicle had crashed through a guardrail in the area of Beachside Avenue and Sasco Creek Road.

The vehicle was found unoccupied upon police arrival, and responding officers set up a perimeter in the area. Shortly after discovering the accident, a Westport canine officer located a man running in the yard of a nearby home under construction.

According to police, the individual, identified as Christian Guthrie, admitted to being the operator of the damaged vehicle, but gave several different accounts of what occurred.

Guthrie was taken into custody and charged with interfering with an officer, evading responsibility and traveling unreasonably fast. He was unable to post $5,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com