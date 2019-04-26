New Jersey mail man saves woman's life by dialing 911

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — For 32 years, Stephen Garofalo, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, has walked the same route through the streets of Wayne.

During all those days delivering postcards, letters and bills in the neighborhood, Garofalo had only seen minor incidents. That is, until March 16, when Garofalo came upon a wandering child, asking for help for his mother.

The 2-year-old boy led Garofalo to a porch, where the mother was still, seemingly unconscious.

"I asked him where his mother was and he pointed to inside the house," said Garofalo. "When I walked up there, she was hunched over his stroller. She was unconscious, unresponsive."

After nudging the woman to try to wake her up, Garofalo sprung into action and called 911. While first responders worked to revive the woman, Garofalo distracted the toddler. The EMT workers successfully revived the woman.

"This is by far the biggest thing I've ever encountered in my career here in the postal service," said Garofalo.

On Thursday, Garofalo received a Life Saving Award, in a recognition ceremony hosted at the Wayne post office. There, a union representative, the postmaster and Garofalo's co-workers honored him for his help in saving the woman's life.

But for Garofalo, it was just another day on the job.

"I don't classify myself as any kind of a hero," said Garofalo. "I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Somebody was in trouble and I helped them."

Online: https://njersy.co/2W7fDHX