New Haven man charged with larceny in Westport

Westport police Westport police Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Haven man charged with larceny in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 49-year-old New Haven man was charged with sixth-degree larceny after police said he stole a carton of cigarettes valued at $500, police said.

Officers responded to Walgreens Pharmacy on Post Road East around 9 p.m. on June 23 for a report of a theft. An employee reported that a male had stolen a carton of cigarettes and fled the store in a waiting vehicle, police said.

Police then identified Clinton Edwards as the suspect through an investigation. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Edwards in connection with this investigation, police said.

On Nov. 4, this arrest warrant was served at state Superior Court in Stamford. Edwards was charged with sixth-degree larceny. He was unable to post $30,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 4.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com