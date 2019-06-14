New Haven man charged with impersonation

WESTPORT — A 28-year-old New Haven man was charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with an officer after initially refusing to give his identity, police said.

On June 9 at 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1086 Post Road E. on a report of suspicious individuals driving around the parking lot.

The female operator of the car initially lied to officers, saying she was waiting for a female friend to exit the store, police said. Officers later learned two male associates had been inside the store.

According to police, store personnel advised the men to cover their faces while walking past the entrance camera. The suspects also gathered a lot of merchandise and placed it on a bench near the door before officers arrived, police said.

Both males were allegedly uncooperative, but police were able to identify one of the men. The other man initially refused to provide his name, but later provided a false name, police said.

The suspect identified himself as “Clint Lowery” through which officers learned he had an outstanding warrant in Milford. Police took the suspect into custody and learned the fraudulent name was used during the man’s previous arrest in Milford; a driver’s license photo revealed the man to be Kahshem Douglas, of New Haven.

Douglas was charged with criminal impersonation and interfering with an officer: non-assaultive. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bond and transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk.

It was later determined Douglas had an outstanding warrant in Stamford and he was charged with first-degree failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford court on June 19.

Officers also found Douglas had an outstanding warrant in Stratford. He was charged with second-degree failure to appear and held on an additional $10,000 bond. Douglas is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 20 on that charge.

