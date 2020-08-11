New Haven man arrested for alleged car theft in Westport

WESTPORT — An 18-year-old New Haven man was charged and three juveniles turned over to their parents in connection with the alleged theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

On Aug. 11, police received a complaint of motor vehicle burglaries from a residence on Richmondville Avenue. The complainant reported he initially heard a vehicle speeding away from his home. He reported multiple unlocked vehicles in his driveway had been entered.

According to police, a responding officer observed three vehicles traveling together a short distance from the reported incident. Upon seeing the police cruiser, the vehicles fled the area at a high speed, police said. Officers did not engage in a pursuit.

A short time after, two of the vehicles were seen again on Weston road, police said. An officer was able to deploy a stop stick tire deflation device that struck both vehicles as they passed his location. The two vehicles entered the Merritt Parkway at slow speeds with officers in pursuit.

Through computer checks, police discovered the vehicles were reported stolen. According to police, one vehicle was a Cadillac Escalade stolen out of Trumbull and the other a Honda CR-V stolen from Shelton.

The Cadillac continued northbound on the Merritt while the Honda got off in Fairfield with an officer following. After the Honda’s tires went flat, the four occupants were detained, police said. The driver, Tyjon Preston, was in the company of three juveniles; all were from New Haven.

An ignition key to a GMC Acadia was found inside the Honda, police said. The GMC was later found in Weston unoccupied.

State police later recovered the Cadillac Escalade on Interestate 95 unoccupied.

Preston was charged with first degree larceny. He posted $600 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 30.

The three juveniles were not immediately charged and released to their parents.

