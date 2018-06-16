https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/New-Hampshire-man-failed-to-appear-12995033.php
New Hampshire man failed to appear
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 16, 2018
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — A Francestown, N.H., man was charged with second degree failure to appear, police said.
Kevin Moore, 44, turned himself in at police headquarters on June 9 on an active arrest warrant and was released after posting a $200 bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 18.
