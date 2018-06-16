  • Francestown, NH, resident Kevin Moore was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 9. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo / Westport News contributed
Francestown, NH, resident Kevin Moore was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 9.
Francestown, NH, resident Kevin Moore was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 9.
WESTPORT — A Francestown, N.H., man was charged with second degree failure to appear, police said.

Kevin Moore, 44, turned himself in at police headquarters on June 9 on an active arrest warrant and was released after posting a $200 bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 18.

