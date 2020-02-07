New Hampshire Senate passes home-grow medical marijuana bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate passed a bill that would let qualified patients grow their own medical marijuana.

The measure approved by senators on Thursday allows designated caregivers or patients to grow up to three mature plants, three immature plants and 12 seedlings each.

Although the state legalized medical cannabis in 2013, growing the plant for personal use is currently a felony offense.

Rep. Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, said dispensary costs can be prohibitive for patients and caregivers, and that dispensaries sometimes don't carry the type of medical cannabis patients need to treat their conditions.

The bill now heads to the House.

A similar bill cleared the House and Senate last year. Republican Governor Chris Sununu vetoed it, citing public safety concerns.