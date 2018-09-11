New Hampshire Gov. Sununu proclaims 9/11 'Remembrance Day'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu is declaring the 17th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on the United states "Remembrance Day" in the state of New Hampshire.

The Republican governor signed the proclamation on Monday.

Tuesday is the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

A series of 9/11 commemorations are being held across the country. President Donald Trump spoke at a memorial in Pennsylvania for those killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and viewed the site where Flight 93 crashed to the ground.

The New Hampshire proclamation says the attacks "tested the strength and resolve of our country."