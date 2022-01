WESTPORT — A new site has been proposed for a cell tower on Greens Farms Road, following some backlash against the original proposal this summer.

The new possible site for the Tarpon Towers project is an office building complex at 55 Greens Farms Road, First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced Friday.

Tarpon Towers did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The new potential location requires a small wetland crossing, which the Westport Conservation Commission will discuss at its Jan. 31 virtual meeting.

The 124-foot tower was originally proposed to be built next to a private residence at 92 Greens Farms Road. The agreement, which was revealed last June, was between Tarpon Towers and AT&T, according to a news release from the town.

AT&T did not immediately return request for comment Friday.

A virtual public information meeting will be held Feb. 8, where the applicant’s attorney and his team will discuss both proposed sites. Members of the public will be able to comment and ask questions. This meeting is part of the statutory process for the tower, said Lynn Scully, Westport’s interim operations director.

“An access drive and underground electrical and telephone service will extend from Greens Farms Road,” read a news release from the town last June. “The new tower and equipment compound will allow for the future co-location of multiple service providers.”

Westport officials were notified in September by wireless communication companies Tarpon Towers II, LLC and New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC of the intent to proceed with installation of a cell tower at 92 Greens Farms Road.

Town officials, led by then First Selectman Jim Marpe, objected to having the tower on the residential property, encouraging the applicants consider a different location.

In his statement at the time, Marpe said he was “dismayed” that the proposal for the cell tower was continuing, even after the rejection of a similar project there in 2014.

“At that time, many raised numerous rational and thoughtful reasons why this location was inappropriate, and the proposal was dropped,” he said.

In 2014, North Atlantic Towers proposed a tower facility at 92 Greens Farms Road. The proposal was met with resistance by many neighbors, who held a protest at the site, claiming the project wasn’t necessary. North Atlantic eventually stopped pursuing the project.

Following last year’s discussions, Tarpon, AT&T and the owner of the office building at 55 Greens Farms Road have tentatively reached an agreement to put the tower on the northeast corner of that office property, the town announced Friday.

“The town has not yet expressed any preference or support for either location,” Scully said. “The private property owners and the applicant, Tarpon, have had discussions on potential financial terms, but the town is not privy to those terms. As for what will happen at the Connecticut Siting Council, that is unknown at this time.”

Although the proposed tower facility is on private property, under state law, the Connecticut Siting Council has exclusive jurisdiction over telecommunication facilities, meaning the local Planning and Zoning Commission doesn’t have oversight. The commission can provide comments though, and town officials can propose alternate locations.

Tooker has not offered an opinion on either proposed site and is instead encouraging residents to tune into the meetings.

“I urge neighbors of both locations — 92 Greens Farms Road and 55 Greens Farms Road — to attend the Conservation Commission meeting on Jan. 31, when the wetlands issue will be the primary focus, and the public information session on Feb. 8, when there will be a full discussion of this cell tower proposal,” she said. “These are important issues for neighbors and the entire Westport community. I encourage interested Westporters to participate in these public meetings.”