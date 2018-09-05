Nevada working to offer wireless internet at state parks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is closing in on its goal of becoming the first state to connect visitors to Wi-Fi coverage at all state parks.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Gov. Brian Sandoval's Explore Your Nevada plan states adding new park locations and high-speed internet access at parks and campsites statewide are areas of importance.

The state will carry out the plan by partnering with Viasat, a communications company specializing in outdoor connectivity networks nationwide.

The Nevada State Parks system will use Viasat's advanced ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellite systems, coupled with its Wi-Fi services platform, to deliver a large-scale hotspot solution to Nevada.

For the project, Viasat connected with Wi-Fi in the Park, a Nevada-based telecom consultancy, to help develop the connectivity strategy across the parks, which include focusing first on the most visited parks.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com